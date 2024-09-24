Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Amy C. Becker Sells 14,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

