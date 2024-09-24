Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells 10,011 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.29.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.