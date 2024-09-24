Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $98.97 and a one year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.