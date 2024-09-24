Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 5,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.63 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $270.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

