Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.65.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

