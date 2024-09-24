Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director William F. Leimkuhler Sells 10,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Argan Stock Up 0.3 %

AGX opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.51. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $97.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 3,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Argan by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

