Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 7,840 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

