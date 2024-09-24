Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after buying an additional 3,346,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,919,000 after buying an additional 314,161 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,404,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

