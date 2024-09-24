Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.16.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
