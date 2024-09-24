Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Insider Sells $1,512,733.56 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

