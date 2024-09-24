Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Insider Sells $1,512,733.56 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
