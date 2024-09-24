Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 19,202 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

