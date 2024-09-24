Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $747,375.11 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,354.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,641.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

