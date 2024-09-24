Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Bar Veinstein Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,576,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,104,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,389,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

