Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,236 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

