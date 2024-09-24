Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 519,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

