Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Shares of CMDY opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

