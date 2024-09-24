Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. The business had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

