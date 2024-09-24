Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

