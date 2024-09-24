Head-To-Head Comparison: Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) vs. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terna and Eversource Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 33.00 Eversource Energy $11.35 billion 2.06 -$442.24 million ($1.18) -56.38

Terna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eversource Energy. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy -0.81% 10.34% 2.69%

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy pays out -242.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Terna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Terna and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eversource Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $68.93, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Terna.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Terna on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 241,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts.

