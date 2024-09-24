BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.60

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 20,611 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $159,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $517,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

