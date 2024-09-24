Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

