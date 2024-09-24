The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.83

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $4.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 145,708 shares traded.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,656. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

