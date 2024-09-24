Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $198.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 1 year low of $141.83 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

