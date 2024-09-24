Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Potbelly

Potbelly Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Potbelly by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 47.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.