Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.45

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.45 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.95). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.93), with a volume of 6,549 shares.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a P/E ratio of 318.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.70.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

