Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,715,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 456,207 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194,559 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

