Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.42

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.61. Yamato shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Yamato Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Yamato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.