Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.22. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 18,428 shares.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
