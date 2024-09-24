Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.22. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 18,428 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 62.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 205,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

