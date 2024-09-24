OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.19

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and traded as low as $41.37. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

