CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.23

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.23 and traded as low as C$23.94. CAE shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 310,224 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The stock has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.1795998 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

