Federated Hermes Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.