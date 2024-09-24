Federated Hermes Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

