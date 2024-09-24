Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 394,415 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Ryerson by 2,316.4% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 193,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $664.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

