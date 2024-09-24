Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $28,357,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $9,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000.

Waystar stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

