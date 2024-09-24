Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 98 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Boston Beer by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $274.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

