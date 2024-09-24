Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

