Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,490 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $55.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

