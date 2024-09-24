SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 88,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 70,584 shares of company stock valued at $855,625. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

