World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in World Acceptance by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in World Acceptance by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

WRLD opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $701.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

