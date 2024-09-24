Inspire Investing LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $595.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

