Inspire Investing LLC Sells 961 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

