Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after buying an additional 489,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after buying an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.