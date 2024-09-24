Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

