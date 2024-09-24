HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO David Mcjannet Sells 48,055 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.