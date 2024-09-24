Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,554,483.94 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00.

INTA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. UBS Group upped their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

