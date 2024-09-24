TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Dustin Haw Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00.

TVK opened at C$96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$101.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. On average, analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4533821 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

TVK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

