Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 58,003 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

