Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 58,003 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intapp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.09.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
