Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells $3,250,500.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,275,129.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reddit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.
Reddit Company Profile
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.