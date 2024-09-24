Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 500,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $58,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,095,581.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.