Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Outperform”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.72.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $185.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.