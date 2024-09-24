Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $176.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $37,728,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $67,686,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

