Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:CVNA opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $176.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 3.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
